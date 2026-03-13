Will Restore Britain Be Reform’s Spoiler?

A new political party has been launched on the British right: Restore Britain, founded by Rupert Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth and the beneficiary of Elon Musk’s enthusiastic reposts. It is the latest offshoot from Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s right-wing party, which is leading the British opinion polls.

Restore Britain is an interesting development. Until recently, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK appeared to be on track to secure a hegemonic position on the British right: cannibalizing the rest of the Conservative Party’s vote and squashing the various populist outfits to his right like Advance UK and UKIP (which continues under an anti-Farage banner these days).

This raises a few interesting questions: What does Restore Britain believe, do they threaten Reform UK, and is X real life?

Restore Britain has been founded as a right-wing challenger to Reform. Its supporters believe that Reform under Farage has become a successor to the Conservative Party in instinct, rhetoric, and personnel. The new party is making deportations, demographics, identity, and religion central planks of its agenda.

When one digs a little deeper into its stated beliefs, however, Restore offers a remarkably similar policy platform to Reform, despite much harder rhetoric on issues like deportations, Islam, and Christianity. Both parties are committed to immigration control, the rapid removal of all illegal immigrants and many lower-earning legal immigrants, and the overhaul of human rights law to make this possible. If immigration is the most important issue for the British right today—and opinion polling of Reform-inclined voters consistently suggests it is—both Restore and Reform seem to be offering similarly robust policies to deal with it.

Much has been made online of the fact that Farage has shied away from the terminology of “mass deportations.” Indeed, Farage has distanced himself from the term. He even said that Lowe’s enthusiasm for it was one of the reasons why he was ejected from Reform UK in 2025, which has been taken as a sign that he is not committed to ending and reversing mass immigration in Britain. Clips from an interview with Winston Marshall from 2024 in which he warns against alienating Muslim voters have been shared as further proof of this.

In the wake of the Gorton and Denton by-election, in which the Green Party caused a huge upset by taking the seat off Labour after running Britain’s hitherto most explicit islamogauchiste campaign, the potency of this particular issue has only increased. Some have even claimed that Reform’s failure to win this particular election—the party’s candidate Matt Goodwin came second, securing 29 percent of the vote—is proof that Reform UK’s weakness on immigration and Islam is leading to disillusioned, right wing voters to either abstain from voting or seek alternatives to Reform. This is a total misunderstanding of the profile of the voters in this seat, the historic strength of Labour in the area, and the views of non-voters.

There is a lot to unpack here.

First: Islam. This is an animating issue on the British right, and it has intensified throughout the 21st century. Farage has been demonized by the British left for decades for alleged racism and islamophobia, and this has grown louder and sharper as he has become more popular. But he has always walked a narrow path between populism and conservatism, making nods and signals to anti-Islam sentiment—recently pledging to ban the Muslim Brotherhood, for example—while avoiding attacking British Muslims as a group. Farage has been in politics for a long time, and spent years in the wilderness, steadily building the case to leave the European Union and attempting to defend his Euroskeptic movement against infiltration from the far right. Despite his caution, he has been a consistent supporter of the late Enoch Powell and his warnings around the dangers of mass immigration. As a politician, he has a keen sense of where the Overton window is in British politics at any one time, and when it is best to push it. Since his objection to Rupert Lowe’s enthusiasm for “mass deportations,” he has taken Reform UK onto a steadily more right-wing platform, and it appears to be working. The question, of course, is whether Reform would be doing better or worse today had it pursued such an aggressive position from the start, instead of stepping towards it incrementally.

Since 2024, Reform has changed from being an upstart party to one that looks likely to win a general election. Britain has a ruthless, winner-takes-all electoral system. Failed governments get punished brutally, but outsider parties face high barriers to entry. Despite securing 15 percent of the vote in 2024 and millions of votes, Reform came away with only five MPs. Today, Reform sits at roughly 30 percent on the polls, which is enough for a majority in the House of Commons, thanks to the broad distribution of their voters, spread across the country’s suburbs, villages and towns, similar to that of the Republican Party in the U.S.

This is an incredibly impressive feat for a party that was founded in 2019, but it is also a fragile lead. Reform, like the Conservatives before it, needs to sit in a hegemonic position among right wing voters before securing enough centrist voters to secure a majority in Parliament. A victory with 30 to 33 percent of the vote would provide a majority in the Commons, but with many MPs with thin majorities and low risk appetite. Securing around 40 percent would provide a much more secure footing and mandate with the public. This therefore requires a broader coalition of voters. This is the immovable reality of Britain’s electoral system and the geographic spread of right-wing voters in the country.

This dynamic, combined with the fact that British politics is the most fragmented It has ever been, means a small number of votes in any direction can have huge effects. If Restore Britain was capable of standing candidates in every constituency and took around 3 percent of the vote, it could have a devastating effect on Reform UK. Reform, Restore, the Conservatives, and the other Reform-offshoot party Advance UK, are fishing in the same pool of voters. This, combined with the British left split between Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, will turn many elections into a roll of the dice.