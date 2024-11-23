NATO Leader Rutte Meets With Trump in Florida

Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO, met with Trump at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Rutte was elevated to his position leading NATO earlier this year after having served as the prime minister of the Netherlands between 2010 and 2024.

“They discussed the range of global security issues facing the alliance,” a statement by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhallah declared without divulging further details.

The meeting is Rutte’s first with Trump, whom he had previously previously congratulated on his electoral victory, stating “his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong.”

Rutte also met with members of Trump’s national security team, such as Representative Mike Waltz (R-FL), who has been selected to serve as Trump’s national security advisor.