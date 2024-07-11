fbpx
NATO Dubs China ‘Decisive Enabler’ Of Russia

State of the Union: The statement reflects a shift in Alliance priorities.
2024 NATO Summit
Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 11, 2024 12:00 PM

NATO published a declaration Wednesday aimed against Chinese trade with Russia. The declaration was approved by the 32 leaders of the countries in NATO, who are gathered in Washington DC for the summit on the occasion of the alliance’s 75th anniversary. 

The statement, which called China a “decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” accused the PRC of “large-scale support for Russia’s defense industrial base” for allowing the shipment into Russia of weapons components as part of the trade between the two countries.

The statement also included the demand that China “cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort.”

“We remain open to constructive engagement with the PRC, including to build reciprocal transparency with the view of safeguarding the Alliance’s security interests,” the statement read.

The declaration reflects a recent shift in NATO’s concerns beyond the Atlantic toward Asia-Pacific affairs. Beijing has not responded to the statement.

