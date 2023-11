A notice from D.C.'s finest went viral on Twitter yesterday, just in time for Halloween.

DC police casually having to alert my neighborhood that a judge has released a person onto the streets who attacked someone with a machete on H Street on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/91uuPShpah — Patrick Brennan (@ptbrennan11) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Here at the TAC editorial offices, we think there’s a pretty easy solution to the “men running around and attacking people with machetes” problem. You almost get the sense the authorities are allowing it on purpose, don’t you?