A 24-year-old Algerian national was indicted for " murder of a 15-year-old minor accompanied by rape, torture or acts of barbarism ", Monday in Paris, after the sordid murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl named Lola, Friday in the 19th arrondissement of the capital. She was remanded in custody, according to a judicial source. This woman and a 43-year-old man had been presented to an examining magistrate for an indictment after the discovery of the body of the schoolgirl in a plastic crate . A judicial inquiry has been opened.
The suspect, who is said to be suffering from mental disorders, was arrested at dawn on Saturday in Bois-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine). She would have taken the victim to her sister's apartment, living in the same building as the child, and would have forced her to take a shower before committing sexual assaults and violence on her that resulted in death, specifies the Paris prosecutor's office in a press release. “ A zero and a 1 were written in red under each foot of the victim ”, according to the public prosecutor of Paris, Laure Beccuau. " It doesn't make me hot or cold ," the suspect reportedly told investigators who presented her with pictures of Lola's body, according to AFP. “ I too was raped and saw my parents die in front of me“, she would have added.
“The suspect has no criminal record as the perpetrator but only one as a victim of domestic violence in 2018” , tells us a source close to the investigation. This woman arrived legally in France in 2016 with a student residence permit. She had been notified of an obligation to leave the territory (OQTF), with a voluntary return period of 30 days, after being arrested on August 21, 2022 at an airport by the police. The latter had then noted a lack of residence permit, details a source close to the investigation. In an irregular situation, she had no longer been talked about with the police until the tragedy.
In other words, the alleged killer was an illegal alien from Algeria.
I messaged a friend in Paris and asked him what I thought would happen as a result of Lola's rape, torture, and murder. Our exchange; his words in white:
He's probably not wrong. Just chant "La diversité est notre force" until the bad thoughts recede.
Don't be too quick to judge the French here. We do the same kind of thing: avert our collective eyes when the perpetrators of violent crime are part of a sacred victim demographic.
