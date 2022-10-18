A shocking murder in Paris:

A 24-year-old Algerian national was indicted for " murder of a 15-year-old minor accompanied by rape, torture or acts of barbarism ", Monday in Paris, after the sordid murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl named Lola, Friday in the 19th arrondissement of the capital. She was remanded in custody, according to a judicial source. This woman and a 43-year-old man had been presented to an examining magistrate for an indictment after the discovery of the body of the schoolgirl in a plastic crate . A judicial inquiry has been opened.

The suspect, who is said to be suffering from mental disorders, was arrested at dawn on Saturday in Bois-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine). She would have taken the victim to her sister's apartment, living in the same building as the child, and would have forced her to take a shower before committing sexual assaults and violence on her that resulted in death, specifies the Paris prosecutor's office in a press release. “ A zero and a 1 were written in red under each foot of the victim ”, according to the public prosecutor of Paris, Laure Beccuau. " It doesn't make me hot or cold ," the suspect reportedly told investigators who presented her with pictures of Lola's body, according to AFP. “ I too was raped and saw my parents die in front of me“, she would have added.

“The suspect has no criminal record as the perpetrator but only one as a victim of domestic violence in 2018” , tells us a source close to the investigation. This woman arrived legally in France in 2016 with a student residence permit. She had been notified of an obligation to leave the territory (OQTF), with a voluntary return period of 30 days, after being arrested on August 21, 2022 at an airport by the police. The latter had then noted a lack of residence permit, details a source close to the investigation. In an irregular situation, she had no longer been talked about with the police until the tragedy.