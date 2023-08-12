fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Housing

Localism Runs Both Ways

State of the Union: Sometimes, you are your brother’s keeper.
Chicago,Suburban,Neighborhood
(By Burlingham/Shutterstock)
Aug 12, 2023 1:30 PM

Declan Leary’s column this week underlines something that is sometimes when people get together and talk localism—local patriotism tends to make us gleeful about other places going to hell in a handbasket, even in the same breath that we complain about people leaving those places and occupying our own haunts. 

If we don’t want swarms of displaced Bostonians (or Californians, or Ohioans) crowding us out of our own places, we have an interest in supporting policies at the national level that make those places livable, at least by Bostonian lights (or Californian or Ohioan). The dictum “just move somewhere cheaper” means, invariably, that eventually the strangers will come to your town.

Advertisement

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

The Departed

Declan Leary August 12, 2023
Why must owning a home entail leaving the places where we have always lived? What does “home” even mean then?

Texas Needs More Housing

Roger Valdez April 22, 2022
The state needs more housing, and to do that, it needs to issue more permits.

The Other Government: The Residential Community Association

George Liebmann April 1, 2022
Byron Hanke, the chief land planner for the Federal Housing Administration, changed the landscape of homeowner associations.
Advertisement
Advertisement