‘Live Not By Lies’ Now In Paperback

Just a note to remind you that my 2020 New York Times bestseller Live Not By Lies is now available in paperback. The book is significantly less expensive, of course, and that means if you were waiting for the paperback to order copies for group study, now's the time.

Here is a link to a free downloadable study guide I wrote.

In the two years since the book's publication, it has sold over 200,000 copies worldwide. People come up to me all the time and say that they bought five or ten copies for friends and family. They think the message is just that important. Indeed, the world of soft totalitarianism that the book warns of -- or, to be precise, that the people who grew up under Communism are warning is arriving here in America and Europe -- has become even more real since 2020. We don't have all the time in the world both to learn how to fight it, and how to build the networks and structures for the long resistance. If you're curious about the book's message, why not give it a chance now that it's in paperback? On Friday, I'll be going up to an ideas festival in Slovakia to give a talk about what I learned and came to love and admire about the soul of Central Europe. I will lead with the amazing men of the Slovak Christian resistance, who were the first people I met in my research.

There are simply incredible, and incredibly brave, men and women in the pages of that book. It was the honor of a lifetime to be able to tell their stories. Please don't let their warnings have been in vain.

I don't know, or have forgotten, who drafted the amazing cover art, but I think it has moved a lot of copies. It's so striking! I asked for something based on Soviet-era constructivism, but in a Christian key, and an in-house artist at Penguin Random House really delivered.