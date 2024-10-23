Leaks: British Harris Advisors Mull Efforts to Kill Musk’s ‘X’

Leaked internal documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, whose British founder, Morgan McSweeney, is advising Vice President Kamala Harris, have revealed the group’s plans to “Kill Musk’s Twitter.” The CCDH documents were published by Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi at Taibbi’s outlet, Racket News.

The leaked documents consist of the CCDH’s monthly agenda notes, which list both monthly and annual priorities. The annual priorities of the group across multiple months includes the goal to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” and to “Trigger EU and UK regulatory action,” presumably against X.

The documents also show the CCDH’s goal of creating a so-called “STAR framework” for regulating social media companies. This would create an “independent digital regulator” that would have the ability to “impose consequences for harmful content.”

McSweeney, the CCDH’s founder, also happens to be 10 Downing Street’s chief of staff, and traveled to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to advise members of Harris's presidential campaign. Matthew Doyle, who is 10 Downing Street’s communications director, joined him.

The CCDH is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization, which means that it could lose its tax exempt status if a substantial part of its activities consist of lobbying. The documents show that the CCDH is active in meeting legislators, with one leaked CCDH task assignment from early 2024 even listing “60 meetings on the Hill” as an objective.

CCDH is a criminal organization https://t.co/iX2BRLrts9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

Elon Musk has responded to the report in a tweet on X. “CCDH is a criminal organization,” the X owner stated.