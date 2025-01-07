fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
France

Le Pen Pere Dead at 96

His daughter, Marine, is a leading contender in the 2027 presidential race.
FRANCE-POLITICS-PORTRAIT
Jude Russo
Jan 7, 2025 8:50 AM

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France’s Front National, now the Rassemblement National, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

Le Pen, a veteran of the Indochinese and Algerian wars, founded the Front in 1972 as a nationalist force in French politics, emphasizing a hard line on immigration. His controversial public statements did not prevent the party from rising to national prominence, himself making it to the presidential runoff against Jacques Chirac in 2002.

Advertisement

Leadership of the Front passed to his daughter, Marine, who expelled him from the party 2015 as part of her effort to improve the party’s image, in which she also renamed the party. Marine Le Pen, who is currently facing charges for embezzlement over the alleged misuse of party funds, is considered a major contender in the 2027 presidential election.

More like this

European Court: Aborting Jesus At Mass A Sacred Right

October 26, 2022
Eloïse Bouton gets off scot-free. And there are still people -- Christians among them -- who don't know what time it is

Eric Zemmour, Superstar

Rod Dreher December 1, 2021
The French pundit gives a blockbuster speech announcing his presidential campaign

French Islam & Civic Life

Rod Dreher October 29, 2020
'Allahu akbar!' he shouted as he decapitated the old woman at mass. And a mob sought an anti-Armenian pogrom
Advertisement
Advertisement