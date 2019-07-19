1984: the year America didn’t go to war. Mark Perry recounts the debate inside the Reagan administration over retaliating for the 1983 Marine barracks bombing and explains how Caspar Weinberger stopped a war for “credibility.”

On preventing war with Iran, Congress finally listens to the American people. Kate Kizer comments on the passage of the Khanna-Gaetz amendment that prohibits funding for an unauthorized war with Iran.

The wheels are coming off Trump’s Middle East policies. Gary Sick makes the case that the Trump administration’s policies in the region are falling apart before our eyes.