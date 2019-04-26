Putting Iranian people before non-proliferation. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj considers the effects of Trump’s economic war on the Iranian people and calls for American policymakers to “conceive of relations with Iran as something more than a set of tactical accommodations designed to address threat perceptions.”

Trump doesn’t want a “better” deal with Iran. Fred Kaplan lays out the costs of Trump’s destructive Iran policy, and concludes that he is doing this “all because he doesn’t like Iran and doesn’t like the Iran nuclear deal.”

Trump’s strange, tense campaign against Iran. Robin Wright reports on the administration’s bankrupt Iran policy.