Enough is enough. End the war in Yemen. Noble Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman calls for an end to the war in her native country.

U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia and the war in Yemen. In an excerpt from his new report, William Hartung debunks the president’s exaggerated claims about the importance of Saudi arms purchases to the U.S. economy.

Trump sides with Iran hawks on Saudi Arabia. Curt Mills puts Trump’s abysmal pro-Saudi statement in context.