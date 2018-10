Tougher U.S. sanctions will enrich the IRGC. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj explains how reimposed sanctions will benefit the IRGC while Iran’s economy and people suffer.

How the U.S. could lose a war. Steven Metz considers some of the possible scenarios of how the U.S. could suffer a defeat.

This should be a column by Jamal Khashoggi. The Washington Post runs a blank column to call attention to the unjust detention of Jamal Khashoggi.