A Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast has resulted in the evacuation of 76,000 civilians, as fighting continues in and around the town of Sudzha, six miles from Russo–Ukrainian border. The incursion began Tuesday and is the largest cross-border raid of the conflict.

Specifics about the fighting are hard to find. Both Ukraine and Russia claim that the other side has sustained significant casualties.

Advertisement

While the incursion’s objectives are unclear, Sudzha contains an important pipeline transit hub for the export of Russian gas to Europe and a nuclear power plant. Another theory states that Ukraine is attempting to seize territory in Kursk as leverage in potential peace talks.

Elsewhere on the front, Russia claims to have taken the strategically important and heavily defended Donetsk town of New York (named for the American city). The Kursk incursion may be a way to divert Russian attention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Kursk incursion in a televised meeting on Monday: “The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are increasing dramatically for them, including among the most combat-ready units, units that the enemy is transferring to our border.”

“The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will, without a doubt, be achieved,” Putin continued.

Evacuation orders were also issued for parts of the neighboring Belgorod Oblast in Russia on Monday.