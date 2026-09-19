Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign Affairs

U.S., Denmark Reach Greenland Deal

State of the Union: Both sides expect to sign an agreement next week, although details remain unclear.
GREENLAND-DENMARK-ENVIRONMENT-NATURE-FEATURE
Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Sep 19, 2026 9:00 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

On Friday, the U.S. and Danish governments confirmed that a deal had been reached regarding the status of Greenland. In a social media post announcing the breakthrough, Trump described the agreement as giving “the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns.” He also said the deal will prevent U.S. adversaries from establishing a military presence in Greenland or making “sensitive investments” in the island.

Although the full text has yet to be released, the deal appears to stop short of the president’s previous demands for full U.S. control of the island. In a statement Friday, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement—which is expected to be signed next week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting—“recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom [of Denmark] and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.” 

Under a pact in place since 1951, the United States already possesses extensive security rights in Greenland, including basing and access for its military without any expiration date. However, the 1951 agreement does not address adversary basing or investment.

More like this

Iran War Day 201: U.S. Officials Met with Houthis, Report Says

Andrew Day September 16, 2026 - 10:40 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The militant group has intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia and seized strategic territory in Yemen.

Iran War Day 198: China Deepens Involvement with Iran War

Andrew Day September 13, 2026 - 9:26 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Chinese entities provided intel to Iran before a deadly attack, U.S. officials say.

Iran War Day 197: Saudi Crown Prince Urged Trump to Join Yemen War

Andrew Day September 12, 2026 - 8:24 AM Eastern
State of the Union: President Trump declined, later telling reporters everything will be “fine and dandy.”
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today