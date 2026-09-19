U.S., Denmark Reach Greenland Deal

On Friday, the U.S. and Danish governments confirmed that a deal had been reached regarding the status of Greenland. In a social media post announcing the breakthrough, Trump described the agreement as giving “the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns.” He also said the deal will prevent U.S. adversaries from establishing a military presence in Greenland or making “sensitive investments” in the island.

Although the full text has yet to be released, the deal appears to stop short of the president’s previous demands for full U.S. control of the island. In a statement Friday, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement—which is expected to be signed next week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting—“recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom [of Denmark] and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination.”

Under a pact in place since 1951, the United States already possesses extensive security rights in Greenland, including basing and access for its military without any expiration date. However, the 1951 agreement does not address adversary basing or investment.