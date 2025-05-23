fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Judge Blocks Trump’s Ban on International Students Attending Harvard

State of the Union: The ruling comes the morning after the Department of Homeland Security announced the move.
Harvard,Street,Sign,With,A,Classic,Red,Brick,Building,In
Credit: cdrin
Andrew Day
May 23, 2025 3:01 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

A federal judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of a White House order to bar current and future international students from attending Harvard University. Around a quarter of Harvard’s students hail from foreign nations.

The Department of Homeland Security had announced the ban on Thursday, and on Friday morning Harvard sued the Trump administration to stop the move. The Boston judge, Allison D. Burroughs, agreed with Harvard that implementation would cause the university “immediate and irreparable injury.”

The White House says that Harvard has failed to clamp down on campus antisemitism. The university, in the lawsuit, said that it was working to comply with a list of demands sent in April by the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Johnson, responding to the legal challenge, said in a statement that “Harvard should spend their time and resources on creating a safe campus environment instead of filing frivolous lawsuits.”

Trump’s second term has been a challenging time for American universities. Congress is considering a tax on university endowments as part of a GOP-backed spending bill. If enacted, the tax would cost Harvard hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

More like this

Trump Administration Blocks Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 9:51 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Harvard is suing the Trump administration in Federal Court as a result.

From Foggy Bottom to Fertile Ground

Catharine Gillihan May 23, 2025
Why I abandoned a career in foreign policy.

The Gen Z Right Is Pat Buchanan’s Lasting Legacy

Gabe Guidarini May 23, 2025
A new culture of realism has prevailed among American youth, and it may finally put to rest the conservative status quo.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today