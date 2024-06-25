fbpx
John Curtis Succeeds in Utah Senate Primary

State of the Union: The moderate beat the Trump-backed Trent Staggs.
Screen Shot 2024-06-25 at 10.47.14 PM
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jun 25, 2024 11:00 PM

Rep. John Curtis clinched the Utah Senate Primary election on June 25 with 52 percent of the vote. Trent Staggs received 28 percent, Brad Wilson won 13 percent, and Jason Walton came in last with 6 percent.

If he wins in November, Curtis will be succeeding Sen. Mitt Romney, who has served as a U.S. senator since 2019. 

The GOP race in Utah presented a test of whether Donald Trump’s influence has grown among Republican voters in the state, where he won 58.13 percent of the vote in 2020. 

Staggs received Trump’s endorsement for Romney’s seat; Curtis, the only candidate to not endorse Trump’s bid for reelection, was the more moderate front-runner going into the primary.

Caroline Gleich, the Democratic Senate candidate, also won her primary in Utah uncontested. 

