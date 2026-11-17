Cheating on one’s wife is now the new treason, and sex in general soon will be. At least here in America. It’s monogamy or else, dear friends.

I find financial matters about as fascinating as a lengthy history of orthodontics, but this one, Huang and Huang, I find fascinating for the reaction to it. The idea that the head of a company has a mistress, and the revelation of the affair costs hundreds of billions because the mistress might be a Mata Hari, would make a bad Hollywood movie—but it’s good for the tabloids.

And yet it’s all true, Mata Hari included, and the affair may finally pop the bloated AI bubble. Here we have all these star companies, Google’s owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia, all down because of Mister Huang’s affair with Miss Huang (no relation). The plot might have come from a comic book—and yet it happened in real life. Mister Huang even stepped down for his affair with Miss Huang (no relation), and also for other affairs, including with a subordinate. As the saying goes, only in America.

Back on the old continent, masters of the universe, as Tom Wolfe called them, used to have it their own way where girlfriends were concerned. The greatest womanizer of them all, the Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli, was cheered time and again for his successes with the fairer sex. Although happily married, he nonetheless enjoyed multiple affairs with well-known film stars like Anita Ekberg and others who are still living (and hence shall remain unnamed). Gianni was once asked about his womanizing and answered without missing a beat. Basically he said that a man could be a very good husband and have affairs, whereas one could also be a very bad husband and be completely loyal.

I remember asking him after that interview whether he had prepared the devastating response, but he shook his head and said he hadn’t. My father was also a womanizer and always had a mistress. The only time my mother met one of them, she told her how sorry she was about her being in mourning. (The mistress was always dressed in black.) My parents lived happily married for close to 60 years.

As Sir James Goldsmith wisely said, “When a man marries his mistress he creates a vacancy.” Jimmy Goldsmith had many mistresses and a very loyal wife who came to pick him up from his mistress’s chateau in France and flew him to Spain, where he died the next day in order to escape French death duties.

These European sexual attitudes might shock, shock (à la Captain Renault in Casablanca) American puritans, but that is how things were when I was growing up. In Athens, Paris, and Rome, many married men of wealth had mistresses, whereas in London not as much. (Some top Brits found relief outside of their marriages, but from their male butlers rather than the mistresses favored on the continent.) But back to Huang and Huang and others.

I feel bad about the fired chairman because of his lovey-dovey proclivities. He cofounded the company in 1993 to become the world’s top chipmaker, and turned it into one of the driving forces of the AI revolution. Mind you, he gets to keep his billions, which should ensure him future playgirls (this time well outside puritanical company rules). I just have to laugh about the media’s concern with pillow-talk between the lovebirds giving the game away.

What I don’t understand is why a stock plunges upon revelations of hanky-panky. In Italy and France the stock would most likely rise. Jensen Huang turns out to be as flawed as some of us, and far less flawed than most of us. He was looked upon as a geek in college who never got the girl; he now has a cool $150 billion and got some of the girls working for him. Journalists are jealous because they never get the dough, and not even the girls.

The part that makes me laugh the loudest is the charge of dodging accountability. That’s what those who never get the girl charge against those who do but don’t talk about it. To be honest, I loathe the triumphalism of the media, especially after someone gets caught acting like a human.

I know, I know, fooling around when one’s married is a no-no, but some of us are weak, and happen to like girls too much. By the lights of the fetid pool of lefty media, Huang should be shot, but I prefer to see him enjoy his moolah, his wife, and as many girlfriends as possible. If your righteous indignation is boiling over, I’m sorry.