Japan’s LDP picks new leader, likely next PM

Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday selected a new leader, the former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, to replace outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Takaichi, who comes from the right wing of the LDP, will be Japan’s first female prime minister.

Takaichi defeated Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of a popular former prime minister. The centrist Koizumi had been considered the frontrunner.

The recent election setbacks that prompted Ishiba’s resignation have left the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, without an outright majority in either chamber of Japan’s parliament. As a result, Takaichi will have to work with parties beyond the government.

The selection of Takaichi makes it more likely that the LDP will work with Sanseito, a right-wing populist party that made significant gains in Japan’s July election, increasing its seats in the upper chamber from 1 to 15.

Takaichi was a protege of Japan’s slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She opposes same-sex marriage and supports greater economic stimulus and lower taxes to boost growth. She is supportive of immigration restriction and has a reputation for hawkishness on China.