Foreign policy

‘Japan First’ Takaichi Becomes Nation’s First Female Prime Minister

The conservative lawmaker succeeds Shigeru Ishiba after the Liberal Democratic Party lost its ruling majority.
Voting And Counting Takes Place For LDP Leadership
(Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon - Pool/Getty Images)
The American Conservative
Oct 21, 2025 11:40 AM
Japan’s parliament elected Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister Tuesday evening. Takaichi succeeds Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned with his cabinet earlier in the day after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost its coalition majority in the parliament following electoral losses earlier this month.

Takaichi, also a member of the LDP, was elected party president on October 4. She supports stricter immigration policies, has been critical of China, opposes same-sex marriage, and favors aggressive public spending to stimulate the economy.

The LDP’s former coalition partner, Komeito, withdrew from the alliance earlier this month over disagreements with Takaichi’s policy agenda. A few days ago, the LDP reached a deal with the Japan Innovation Party, a right-leaning reformist group, to secure a workable majority in parliament.

For her first diplomatic engagement, she is to meet President Donald Trump later this month in Tokyo during his tour of Asia. Trump said Monday he plans to attend a regional summit in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

