Ivan Provorov Lives Not By Lies

Philadelphia Flyers hockey star Ivan Provorov is a Russian Orthodox Christian who actually believes in his religion, and as such, might just be History's Greatest Monster, apparently:

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night's game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. He played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia's 5-2 victory. “I respect everybody's choices,” Provorov said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say.”

Advertisement

In a liberal society, that should be the end of it. But we don't live in a liberal society anymore. We live under a progressive soft totalitarianism. Here's a queer Olympic gold medalist wanting Provorov benched for bigotry:

Let me get this straight, you have a player that OPENLY declines to participate in an inclusive initiative for a community I am proud to be a part of. And you still dress him in the game? Be better @NHLFlyers https://t.co/rSyV6D35Oo — Erin Ambrose (@ambrose_13) January 18, 2023

Lotta stuff like this on Twitter. It's still too early to tell what the media response is going to be, but in truth, I think we know. Take a look below at Provorov answering a question about it after the game. The man is clearly respectful of people who disagree with him, but is not going to apologize for following his conscience in defiance of the Woke Totalitarians. The living God means more to him than the idols of this decadent age. Axios!

Josh Daws is 100 percent right:

Christian parents, your goal should be to raise kids who can stand alone like this. They are going to face similar situations if they haven’t already. https://t.co/AAfbxttKTZ — Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) January 18, 2023

These wokesters ruin sports by shoving cultural politics down people's throats until they gag. Witness the DC hockey team's activism. What does crap like this have to do with hockey?