Israeli Settlers Carry out Pogrom in West Bank

Israeli settlers carried out more than 20 attacks across the West Bank overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, setting fire to Palestinian homes, buildings, and vehicles. Eleven Palestinians were reported wounded, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

In the village of Jalud, CCTV footage recorded on Saturday evening shows a large mob of settlers entering the area before attacking homes and setting fires, in what Palestinians and human rights observers described as an attempted pogrom.

In the village of Qaryout, Israeli settlers torched homes and cars in what residents described as an attempt to burn families alive. The same village saw two Palestinians killed just two weeks ago.

A message which circulated before the attacks in a WhatsApp group used by settlers said: “Revenge campaign across Judea and Samaria: Jews won’t remain silent over spilled Jewish blood.” Israelis refer to the West Bank as “Judea and Samara.” Right-wing groups called for revenge after the death of an Israeli settler activist, Yehudah Sherman, was reportedly killed this weekend in a car accident while driving his ATV. Video footage from the crash site shows Palestinian residents and the Palestinian Red Crescent attempting to help and rescue Sherman.