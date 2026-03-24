Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Israel

Israeli Settlers Carry out Pogrom in West Bank

State of the Union: Right-wing Israelis had called for a “revenge campaign” after a settler was killed in a car accident.
20230621_turmusaya_settler_pogrom_top
Harrison Berger
Mar 24, 2026 9:45 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Israeli settlers carried out more than 20 attacks across the West Bank overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, setting fire to Palestinian homes, buildings, and vehicles. Eleven Palestinians were reported wounded, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

In the village of Jalud, CCTV footage recorded on Saturday evening shows a large mob of settlers entering the area before attacking homes and setting fires, in what Palestinians and human rights observers described as an attempted pogrom. 

In the village of Qaryout, Israeli settlers torched homes and cars in what residents described as an attempt to burn families alive. The same village saw two Palestinians killed just two weeks ago.

A message which circulated before the attacks in a WhatsApp group used by settlers said: “Revenge campaign across Judea and Samaria: Jews won’t remain silent over spilled Jewish blood.” Israelis refer to the West Bank as “Judea and Samara.” Right-wing groups called for revenge after the death of an Israeli settler activist, Yehudah Sherman, was reportedly killed this weekend in a car accident while driving his ATV. Video footage from the crash site shows Palestinian residents and the Palestinian Red Crescent attempting to help and rescue Sherman.

More like this

Israel Escalates Invasion and Bombing of Lebanon

Harrison Berger March 16, 2026 - 3:05 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a new ground offensive.

Trump and Netanyahu Hold Three-Hour White House Talk

Harrison Berger February 12, 2026 - 1:05 PM Eastern
State of the Union: President says he “insisted” negotiations with Iran continue

Netanyahu to Visit Washington Wednesday

Harrison Berger February 8, 2026 - 9:50 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Israel is pressing to include ballistic missile restrictions as Trump signals openness to a nuclear-only deal with Iran.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today