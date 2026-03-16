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Israel

Israel Escalates Invasion and Bombing of Lebanon

State of the Union: Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a new ground offensive.
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Harrison Berger
Mar 16, 2026 3:05 PM
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Israel said Monday it had launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon along multiple fronts, escalating its occupation and bombing campaign. 

Lebanese state media reported Israeli troops advanced through the western sector near Labouneh hill, Ramyeh, and Mrouhin, with simultaneous incursions toward Aitaroun and Maroun al-Ras in the central sector. Approximately 14 percent of Lebanon’s territory is under Israeli evacuation orders, according to the aid group Norwegian Refugee Council.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the start of what the IDF called “limited and targeted ground operations,” but gave no details on its scope. 

The offensive follows an Israeli air campaign that Lebanese authorities say has killed 886 people, including over 100 children, and wounded more than 2,000.

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