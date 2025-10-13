Israeli Hostages, Palestinian Prisoners Released Under Ceasefire Deal

Hamas released on Monday the 20 remaining Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023 in exchange for 1,968 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli hostages were all IDF personnel captured on October 7 by Hamas. All civilians and women were released under January’s ceasefire deal.

Of the Palestinian prisoners released, 1,718 were arrested in Gaza since October 7. Two-hundred fifty of those released were serving life sentences prior to their release.

The Israeli hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza, which carried them on buses to Israeli lines.

Eighty-eight of the Palestinian prisoners were released onto buses, which transported them to Ramallah in the West Bank. The remainder were transported to Gaza.

The United Nations, which had ruled that some parts of Gaza were officially under famine, also announced Monday that “real progress” was being made with regard to food and aid deliveries into Gaza.