Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Yemen’s Capital

State of the Union: The Israeli military said the strikes were retaliation for Houthi attacks in recent days.
YEMEN-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-PROTEST
Credit: MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Day
Aug 24, 2025 12:56 PM
Israel on Sunday struck Yemen’s capital Sanaa days after Yemeni Houthis launched a new type of missile toward Israel. The Yemeni health ministry said two people were confirmed killed and at least 35 others were wounded.

Last week the Houthis for the first time fired a cluster bomb toward Israel, according to the rebel group and the Israeli air force. More than 10 Israeli fighter jets were used in Sunday’s retaliatory strikes.

Residents of Sanaa reported hearing loud explosions near the presidential palace, and Israel said its targets included a military compound where the official residence is located.

“The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Throughout Israel’s war in Gaza, the Houthis have targeted Israel and Red Sea shipping in professed solidarity with the Palestinians.

