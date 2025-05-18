fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Israel Resumes Flow of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

State of the Union: Israeli sources cite American pressure as the cause for resumption.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
(MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Mason Letteau Stallings
May 18, 2025 7:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Israel’s Security Cabinet has decided to resume the transfer of aid into Gaza. All aid, including food, had been cut off from Gaza since March 2

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday the resumption of aid transfers into the entire Gaza strip, presumably including areas under evacuation orders for Israel’s large planned ground incursion.

Israeli sources have cited American pressure from the Trump administration, as the cause of the resumption of aid. 

Over the course of the past week, President Donald Trump publicly commented on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. “We’re looking at Gaza…. We’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” the president told reporters Friday. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also commented on the situation this previous week, stating that the U.S. “is not immune or in any way insensitive to the suffering of the people of Gaza” while speaking to reporters in Turkey on Thursday.

The decision was allegedly opposed by many members of the Israeli security cabinet. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s hardline minister of national security and a member of the Kahanist “Jewish Power” party, allegedly initially refused to resume aid and wanted to put the matter to a vote but was overruled by the chief of the national security council, Tzachi Hanegbi, a longtime Netanyahu loyalist.

Current polling suggests that 68 percent of Israelis favor a hostage deal with Hamas and an end to the conflict, while only 22 percent favor a continuation of the war. 

More like this

Cut Israel Off—for Its Own Sake

Andrew Day May 20, 2025
The Gaza war is terrible for Israelis as well as Gazans.

Nuclear Deterrence Is Over

Jude Russo May 20, 2025
The Russia–Ukraine and Indo–Pak conflicts have undercut the threat of the Bomb.

Trump: Russia, Ukraine to Start Ceasefire Talks

Joseph Addington May 19, 2025 - 3:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The presidents of the U.S. and Russia spoke on the phone for two hours.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today