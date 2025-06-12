fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Israel Poised to Attack Iran

State of the Union: Iran has suggested that it will attack American targets if its nuclear sites are attacked.
Prime,Minister,Of,Israel,Benjamin,Netanyahu,During,Visit,To,Kyiv,
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 12, 2025 3:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Israel is preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites, per multiple reports that have suggested strikes will come should U.S.–Iran negotiations fail. Sources have warned that despite Israel’s decision not to strike Iran on Thursday, it is still possible that Israel will attack Iran in the coming days. 

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently warned Senate Republicans that Iran could respond to Israel bombing its nuclear facilities with a counterattack that could overwhelm Israel’s air defenses. Iran has also vowed to strike American targets in the region if Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities, which could lead to an all-out U.S.–Iran war..

In response to the heightened tension, the U.S. announced Wednesday that it is evacuating non-essential personnel from the American embassy in Baghdad, as well as the families of military personnel from its bases in the Gulf states.

The tensions precede significant changes to leading American personnel in the region. The U.S. CENTCOM commander, General Michael Kurilla, is set to be replaced by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper this summer. Kurilla is reportedly very supportive of a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, but has so far been blocked from such an operation by the Trump administration.  

More like this

Trump Can, and Must, Avoid War with Iran

Andrew Day June 12, 2025
Israel is trying to drag America into another forever war. Here’s what the president should do now.

Western Pols Should Stop Meddling in Georgia

Ian Proud June 12, 2025
“Ukrainization” would not be good for Georgia or for the West.

Trump Can’t Force Russia and Ukraine to Make Peace

Doug Bandow June 12, 2025
The president had high hopes but is learning a tragic lesson.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today