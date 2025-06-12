Israel Poised to Attack Iran

Israel is preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites, per multiple reports that have suggested strikes will come should U.S.–Iran negotiations fail. Sources have warned that despite Israel’s decision not to strike Iran on Thursday, it is still possible that Israel will attack Iran in the coming days.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently warned Senate Republicans that Iran could respond to Israel bombing its nuclear facilities with a counterattack that could overwhelm Israel’s air defenses. Iran has also vowed to strike American targets in the region if Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities, which could lead to an all-out U.S.–Iran war..

In response to the heightened tension, the U.S. announced Wednesday that it is evacuating non-essential personnel from the American embassy in Baghdad, as well as the families of military personnel from its bases in the Gulf states.

The tensions precede significant changes to leading American personnel in the region. The U.S. CENTCOM commander, General Michael Kurilla, is set to be replaced by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper this summer. Kurilla is reportedly very supportive of a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, but has so far been blocked from such an operation by the Trump administration.