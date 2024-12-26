fbpx
Israel Bombs Yemeni Infrastructure

State of the Union: Israel’s on Houthi-controlled Yemen targeted civilian infrastructure.
Credit: MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 26, 2024 5:30 PM

On Thursday, Israel announced that it had launched airstrikes on various Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Among the targets were the international airport in Sana, power stations in Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib, and the port infrastructure in Al-Hudaydah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib.

According to the Houthi-controlled Saba state news agency, four were killed and 21 others were injured in the strike on the airport in Sana. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of UN Staff detainees, was present at the airport during the strike.

The strike came after a Houthi missile struck a Tel Aviv playground on Saturday and after Israel had intercepted another missile on Tuesday.

“Whoever strikes Israel, we will strike them. We will also hunt down all the Houthi leaders, hit them as we have done elsewhere,” Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, announced after the strikes. “No one will be able to evade Israel’s long arm.”

This attack was the fourth Israeli strike on Yemen in the last 12 months. Israel last week bombed the port of Salif and the nearby Ras Issa oil terminal. According to Al-Masirah, a Houthi-affiliated channel, those strikes killed nine people.

