Israel Bombs Yemeni Infrastructure

On Thursday, Israel announced that it had launched airstrikes on various Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Among the targets were the international airport in Sana, power stations in Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib, and the port infrastructure in Al-Hudaydah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib.

According to the Houthi-controlled Saba state news agency, four were killed and 21 others were injured in the strike on the airport in Sana. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was in Yemen to negotiate the release of UN Staff detainees, was present at the airport during the strike.

Our mission to negotiate the release of @UN staff detainees and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in #Yemen concluded today. We continue to call for the detainees' immediate release. As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a, about two hours ago, the airport… pic.twitter.com/riZayWHkvf — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 26, 2024

The strike came after a Houthi missile struck a Tel Aviv playground on Saturday and after Israel had intercepted another missile on Tuesday.

“Whoever strikes Israel, we will strike them. We will also hunt down all the Houthi leaders, hit them as we have done elsewhere,” Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, announced after the strikes. “No one will be able to evade Israel’s long arm.”

This attack was the fourth Israeli strike on Yemen in the last 12 months. Israel last week bombed the port of Salif and the nearby Ras Issa oil terminal. According to Al-Masirah, a Houthi-affiliated channel, those strikes killed nine people.