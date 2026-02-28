Iranian State Media Confirm Khamenei’s Death

The Iranian state broadcaster IRIB and other state media confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei early Sunday morning, Tehran time.

The report followed Saturday’s American and Israeli announcements of the ayatollah’s death in an early strike on the Iranian capital. Several of Khamenei’s family members also died in the strike.

The succession plans for the Islamic Republic’s chief cleric remain unclear as the joint American-Israeli campaign enters its second day. The Iranian Student News Agency reported that First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will be assuming control of the country.