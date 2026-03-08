Iran War Enters Ninth Day

The Iran War entered its ninth day on Sunday as Iranian oil depots near Tehran were bombed by Israel, with videos across X showing walls of flames spilling into streets.

Iran’s IRGC said on Sunday that it had destroyed four radars used for the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence systems over the past 24 hours. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said that an Iranian drone attack caused material damage to a water desalination plant. The report comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran’s desalination plant on Qeshm Island.

Asked aboard Air Force One on Saturday whether Iran’s map would remain unchanged after the war, President Donald Trump said he could not say for certain but added it would “probably not” look the same.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Iran’s President Pezeshkian warned that his country is prepared to defend against a U.S. troop invasion. “We will not allow even an inch of our country's soil to be seized,” Pezeshkian said. “If they seek to attack and invade our soil from any country, we are compelled to respond to this aggression.”

Israeli special forces on Saturday killed dozens of people in Lebanon while looking for the remains of an IDF soldier who went missing in 1986. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that at least 41 people were killed and 40 wounded overnight in Nabi Chit and nearby towns.

An explosion damaged the entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway on Saturday with police saying the blast may have been a deliberate attack linked to the current security situation, though no injuries or arrests have been reported.

An NYPD officer, ​​Sorffly Davius, reportedly died while deployed as a member of the Army National Guard as part of the war with Iran. The NYPD said Davius died of “a medical episode while deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury.”

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have begun reducing oil production as disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz threatens exports from the Gulf.

Regional disruptions have pushed Brent crude near $93 a barrel, the highest in more than two years. AAA reported that the national average gas price continued to climb on Sunday to $3.45.