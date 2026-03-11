Iran War Enters Twelfth Day: 140 Americans Wounded, Mines in the Hormuz

The Iran War entered its 12th day on Wednesday, after the U.S. launched what Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called “our most intense day of strikes.” Multiple UNESCO world heritage sites in Iran were reported damaged or completely destroyed on Wednesday morning while Iran’s Red Crescent Society said Tuesday that since the start of the war, almost 10,000 civilian structures had been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes, 7,493 of which were residential buildings.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that 140 U.S. troops have been wounded in the conflict.

Iran attacked commercial ships on Wednesday across the Persian Gulf and targeted Dubai International Airport, with four people reported injured in the airport attack.

Iran’s military says any ships belonging to the United States, Israel, or their allies will be “considered legitimate targets,” and will be targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s ballistic missile and drone attacks against Gulf states continued at the start of the week, with significantly lower rates of interception reported in the UAE on Tuesday. The U.S. announced its decision this week to relocate THAAD missile defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East in order to shore up dwindling munitions.

Israel continued its ground invasion of Southern Lebanon and bombing of Beirut, which has already displaced over 700,000 people so far, UNICEF estimates.

Polls continue to show that the majority of Americans oppose the War with Iran, with support ranging from 27 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll to 50 percent in a Fox News poll.

Anonymous intelligence officials told CNN on Tuesday that Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. claims to have targeted mine laying boats in response.

Gas prices continued to rise, with AAA reporting the average national gas price at $3.58, while the price of Brent crude increased to $90.77 on Wednesday morning.

Editor's note: The headline of this article has been changed to clarify that 140 Americans have been wounded.