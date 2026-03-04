Iran War Enters Fifth Day

The Iran War entered its fifth day on Wednesday, as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. will start “striking progressively deeper” into Iran.

In a press conference on Wednesday Morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters that “we are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating.” Hegseth added that the war may last longer than previously announced.

“You can say four weeks, but it could be six, it could be eight, it could be three,” he said. "Ultimately, we set the pace and the tempo." The day before, the U.S. submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

CNN, citing anonymous sources, reported that the CIA is working to arm Kurdish militants in Iran with the goal of fomenting a civil war and general unrest.

Reuters reports that the Pentagon may ask Congress for an estimated $50 billion in extra funds for the war. U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin and RTX, will visit the White House on Wednesday to discuss new weapons deals to ramp up production for the war.

Many Americans remain stranded in the Middle East as the State Department yesterday urged Americans to evacuate 14 different countries.

The price of oil continued to rise as a result of the Strait of Hormuz’s closure. The AAA national gas price average on March 4 was nearly $3.20 per gallon. US gasoline prices have risen at their fastest pace over the past two days since 2005.

The U.S. Senate will vote on a bipartisan war powers resolution Wednesday afternoon aimed at limiting the president's ability to wage war in Iran without the Constitutionally proscribed authorization from Congress.