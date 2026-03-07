Iran War Enters Eighth Day

The Iran War entered its eighth day on Saturday, with President Trump announcing on Truth Social that “Today Iran will be hit very hard!”

Iran continued to target several Gulf countries while Israeli warplanes carried out new strikes in Tehran and other Iranian cities. Air defenses in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain intercepted incoming missiles and drones.

At least ​​1,172 Iranian civilians had been killed by U.S.–Israeli strikes, CNN reported.

The UAE said Iran launched 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones at the country on Saturday, with most intercepted.

Residents reported heavy bombardment in Tehran after Israeli strikes hit targets including Mehrabad Airport.

Kuwait will cut crude oil production and refining throughput as a precaution amid Iranian attacks and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said. It did not say how much output would be reduced; Kuwait produced about 2.6 million barrels per day in February.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, to help him prepare to convince Trump to launch war against Iran, traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency. “They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,” he told the paper.

The State Department on Friday indicated that it will bypass Congress to expedite shipping around $660 million worth of weapons to Israel to help its war effort.

The White House on Friday blocked an intelligence report warning of rising U.S. terror threats that could come from the Iran War, the Daily Mail reported.

Crude oil futures at the start of the weekend were over $91 per barrel while AAA reported that the national average gas price on Saturday climbed to $3.41.