Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign Affairs

Iran War Day 238: War Could Last Another Year, UN Ambassador Admits

State of the Union: Oil prices spiked as President Trump mulled another round of fighting.
President Trump Meets With Visiting Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Oct 23, 2026 8:34 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Iran War could last another year if not longer, a top Trump ambassador told the Financial Times in remarks published Friday.

Mike Waltz, the ambassador to the UN, said he hopes Iran will settle the war before then, but “the president and the U.S. Navy can maintain this blockade [on Iranian ports] for the foreseeable future.”

The unpopular war, now approaching its ninth month, has roiled energy markets, worsened inflation, and created headwinds for Republicans ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November. In its early days, President Donald Trump had said the war would last for only “four to five weeks.”

Trump is now mulling a renewal of intense hostilities, as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells him devastating strikes could trigger regime change, according to media reports. Iranian officials have warned another round of fighting would not be quick and that Tehran would expand its retaliation to new targets, including digital infrastructure.

The price of Brent crude oil spiked to $114 on Friday—nearing its highest level in the war—after Iran claimed successful attacks on seven tankers around the Strait of Hormuz. The tankers have been reported as damaged. Trump on Thursday accused Iran of “making up fake hits” to drive up oil prices.

More like this

What Is Another Round of Bombing in Iran Actually Going to Achieve?

Jude Russo October 23, 2026
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

A Better Way Than Bossing Europe

Doug Bandow October 22, 2026
President Trump should tell Western allies what the U.S. will do and let them decide how to respond.

Prepping a Postmortem for Zelensky’s Presidency

Ted Snider October 22, 2026
The Ukrainian leader faces escalating crises.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today