The Yemeni Houthis on Tuesday denied claims that Saudi-backed government forces had recaptured territory on the Red Sea coast. A spokesman for the militant group, which gets support from Iran, said Houthi fighters had retained “full control over all their gains on the ground.”

The group also claims to have struck several targets in Saudi Arabia on Monday and Tuesday, including the main airport in Riyadh. The Saudi government confirmed some attacks but downplayed the number of casualties, claiming nobody was killed and only three people sustained injuries.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign rally on Monday, said the Iran War will end “very soon” and the price of oil “will come tumbling down.” Energy prices have spiked due to the Iran War, creating political headwinds for Republican candidates in this year’s midterm elections.

Trump also said he was signing an executive order to “allow anyone to purchase tax-free red dye diesel for any reason.” Most diesel is subject to taxes, but diesel used for some machinery including farm vehicles is tax-free and dyed red to distinguish it.

The price of Brent crude oil—a key international benchmark—dipped below $100 per barrel on Tuesday amid a rise in Middle East exports. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.37 per gallon.