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Foreign Affairs

Iran War Day 218: Trump Officials Hold ‘Highly Unusual’ Meeting on Iran

State of the Union: European leaders agreed to release “massive amount” of diesel reserves, the U.S. president said.
US-POLITICS-VANCE
Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Day
Oct 3, 2026 9:45 AM
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Senior Trump administration officials held a “highly unusual meeting” to discuss next moves in the Iran War and other regional matters, Axios reported Friday.

Vice President J.D. Vance chaired the meeting, which also included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

“Things were decided or at least deeply discussed,” one U.S. official told Axios.

European leaders agreed to release a “massive amount” of diesel reserves to help lower global prices, Trump said on Friday. Diesel prices in the U.S. smashed records in recent weeks, hitting $6.53 a gallon and remaining elevated, even as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has increased.

One vessel was struck in the waterway Friday and another was struck overnight into Saturday.

The average price of regular gasoline in America was $4.38 per gallon on Saturday, down ten cents from a week ago.

Loud explosions were heard in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, on Saturday. The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group, reported airstrikes by Saudi Arabia. Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis broke out this July and Riyadh has urged Trump to join the conflict.

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