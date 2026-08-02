Iran War Day 156: Trump Cancels Anticipated Strikes, Iran Denies Claims of Hormuz Deal

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump called off anticipated airstrikes on Iran, claiming that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end its “nuclear threat.” But Iran denied that any such agreement had been reached, as the Iran War entered its 156th day on Sunday.

In the Truth Social post in which he made the announcement, Trump said that, while the U.S. is prepared to attack Iran “at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” the U.S. and Israel will “hold off any attack” because “the perimeters of a deal” had been agreed to.

Shortly thereafter, Iran’s Mehr News agency, citing Iranian military officials, called Trump’s claim “nothing but a new lie,” while the Fars news agency likewise reported that no agreement on Hormuz had been reached.

Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly spoke over the phone on Saturday, with the latter expressing concerns about Trump’s reported plans to escalate militarily against Iran. Trump’s Truth Social post had said that Iran “and other Middle Eastern countries” asked the president to hold off on attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that he warned the foreign ministries of Turkey and Saudi Arabia and officials in Pakistan that Iran would act “decisively” if the U.S. and Israel followed through on threats to launch massive strikes against Iran.

Axios reported Saturday that Qatari mediators held separate talks with Omani officials, Araghchi, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff regarding management of the Strait of Hormuz. The memorandum of understanding signed last month by Trump and the Iranian president broke down largely over disagreements pertaining to the Strait of Hormuz.