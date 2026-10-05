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The Iran War

The Iran War Day 220: Yemeni Government Retakes Territory on Bab al-Mandab

State of the Union: Energy markets remained distressed.
FRANCE-SAUDI-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Photo by LOU BENOIST / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
Jude Russo
Oct 5, 2026 4:33 PM
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The internationally recognized government of Yemen pushed back Houthi territorial gains around the Bal al-Mandab, per the government-affiliated Saba news reported early Monday.

Forces are preparing a new assault to retake the Houthi-occupied capital, Sanaa, per Saba and Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya. Saudi Arabia provided air support for Yemeni ground troops. Despite the setbacks elsewhere, the Houthis are advancing on the city of Taiz.

Amid the new offensive, the foreign ministries of Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to the collective defense measures of the Mecca Pact in a Monday statement.

Despite improved flows through the Hormuz and gains along the Red Sea shipping lane, energy markets remain distressed. Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s CEO, said that 3 billion barrels of oil have been lost from markets since the beginning of the war and described world reserves as “scarily thin.”

Iran continued targeting ships transiting the strait, also contributing to the continued elevation of energy prices. Brent crude opened at $103 per barrel. AAA reported some easing in consumer fuel prices, with a national average price per gallon of $4.37 for regular gas and $6.32 for diesel.

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