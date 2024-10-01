Iran Launches 180 Missiles at Israel

Iran launched a strike of over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel Tuesday, following a week of rising tensions. The missiles resulted in a single Palestinian casualty in the West Bank and no Israeli casualties.

“In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of [establishing] peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime’s aggression,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a statement.

“The entire world should condemn the attack,” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated.

He added, “Initial reports suggest that Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, effectively defeated this attack.”

The Pentagon told reporters that two U.S. destroyers played an active role in intercepting Iranian missiles. No other U.S. military assets were used to shoot down the missiles.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, stated that American officials will continue to be in communication with their Israeli counterparts. It is unclear whether the U.S. favors an Israeli retaliatory strike, or if Biden will call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. State Department reaffirmed its support for Israel in the aftermath of the attack, with spokesman Matthew Miller calling the attack “brazen and unacceptable.”

“The president has made clear our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. We will continue to stand with the people of Israel at this critical moment,” Miller said.