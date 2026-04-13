Indoctrination Nation: Teaching British Kids Which Way To Vote

I was once a schoolteacher in England, where it was drummed into us during training that it was wise to join a teachers’ union, lest one of the students, in revenge for poor grades, falsely accuse us of impregnating them behind the bike sheds during lunchtime. But which particular outfit to join? Certainly not the NUT (National Union of Teachers), the nation’s largest and most militant teaching union, whose name was apt: the far-left group contained more nuts than a constipated squirrel.

Today, the NUT no longer technically exists, having changed its name to the NEU (National Education Union) in 2017 as part of a merger. Yet despite the rebranding, its membership, if anything, is nuttier than ever.

Class Clowns

The NEU recently held its latest conference in the noted left-wing stronghold of Brighton, one of the few places in Britain with a Green Party MP. There, they revealed their main priority for the year ahead: not improving teacher pay, nor lessening teacher workload, but “defeating fascism.” If any history teachers were present, they could have told delegates that had actually already happened, as far back as 1945.

Legitimate workplace issues were raised at the conference, of course. One delegate, Charlotte Lawrence, called for more protection of teachers from physical assault, with adults increasingly being “grabbed, kicked, punched, spat at, [and] cornered in classrooms.” Who was to blame for such sickening outbreaks of violence? Certainly not the violent children themselves, who were only acting out of “unrecognized trauma.” Charlotte suggested. Instead, it was the insufficiently left-wing government, which simply wasn’t providing schools with enough money to deal with the situation. How will more money help prevent delinquent children from punching their teachers? By bribing them to stop?

Lawrence’s analysis was typical of classic NEU thinking: Whatever the problem, blame it on the government of the day for being “too right-wing.” This was easy for them to do when the supposedly right-wing Conservative Party was still in power. In 2024, however, the more openly left-wing Labour Party entered office yet feral children didn’t suddenly cease attacking the adults around them with bricks and knives. How come? In NEU world, the only possible answer was that the Labour Party was just not left-wing enough.

A survey of the NEU’s 450,000 members shows 65 percent who voted Labour in 2024 would now vote for what the union’s current General Secretary Daniel Kebede called the “vision” of the Green Party. The actual current “vision” of the UK Green Party is of an inherently unstable alliance of radical Islam and radical communism, in which borders are abolished, millionaires taxed senseless, and public expenditure increased to infinity, on the grounds that more cash can always be printed.

Kebede, however, prefers to present this more positively as being “a vision of education built on possibility rather than scarcity”: a fancy way of saying the Greens will throw more and more cash at teachers every day, endlessly, until in the end all the worst kids in the class finally stop all the stabbing. Tellingly, Kebede is a self-proclaimed Marxist of Ethiopian extraction, whose father fled Ethiopia for Britain to escape Marxism, only to find he’d accidentally helped give birth to it over here too in the shape of his own idiotic son.

Teaching Or Preaching?

With all this in mind, Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, was asked to address the NEU conference in Brighton, doubtless in his capacity as a top national expert on the issue of Special Educational Needs (mainly his own). Polanski is currently courting Britain’s trade unions, hoping to persuade them to cut their traditional ties with Labour and begin funding him instead, in return for promised pay “rises,” as the Brits say.

But as thanks for all his newly-printed £50 notes flying into their pockets, Polanski wanted something back from the teachers in return, too: political indoctrination of their students. “Education is at the heart of how we defeat the far right,” he explained, saying all children should be “equipped” to destroy this scourge during lessons. Teachers should provide their students with a new kind of education, one which “genuinely equips children for the world they’re growing up into – giving them the media literacy they need in a dizzying social media and fake news landscape.”

What kind of “fake news” did Polanski have in mind to eradicate from students’ minds? Certainly not the fake news that the planet only has ten more years left to live thanks to the continued burning of fossil fuels. NEU President Ed Harlow helpfully explained that the neo-Nazi “fake news” the new Green–NEU alliance wished to expunge was more like this: “We must reach into those [online] communities where the far right organize and say loud and clear that migrants are not to blame, Muslims are not to blame, trans people are not to blame.”

Ed didn’t then add, “It’s the bigoted old white Nigel Farage voters we should really point the finger at,” but he may as well have done. A motion was passed at the NEU conference officially committing the union and its members to “oppose” Farage’s conservative populist Reform UK Party, which is currently leading in national polls, for allegedly being “racist, fascist and far right.” According to Kebede, a Reform government would make UK schoolrooms “a real hostile place for children who are LGBT, black, migrant, refugee. As everyone knows, they should only be “a real hostile place” for those children who aren’t.

The NEU planned to use its political funding in part to campaign against Reform, calling on local union branches to affiliate themselves with units of Stand Up To Racism, a UK Antifa-like organization which provides bussed-in left-wing street muscle to oppose anti-immigration protests organized by ordinary local parents who selfishly don’t want their underage daughters being sexually molested by vulnerable adult asylum seekers outside their schools anymore. “This motion puts us clearly on the side of resistance,” one conference speaker said. No, it puts you on the side of the imported schoolgirl rapists. Aren’t teachers supposed to protect their students, not endanger them?

Schools of Thought

The NEU’s other main plan of attack was to devise and distribute “anti-racist teaching materials” to their classes to prevent Reform UK gaining power. Meanwhile, the Labour Party, imagining they will benefit from the left-wing nature of youth, has lowered the voting age to 16, allowing 1.7 million previously non-eligible schoolchildren to participate in the next scheduled 2029 election, a measure the NEU openly plans to abuse to indoctrinate children into never voting for Fascist Farage.

Unambiguously, the NEU’s plans are illegal. They go against Sections 406 and 407 of the Education Act 1996, which prevents UK schools from promoting “partisan political views” and compels them to offer a “balanced presentation of opposing views on political issues when they are brought to the attention of pupils.”

How can the NEU possibly hope to get away with this? By relying upon the fact such rules are never actually enforced. British schools are already teaching students Nigel Farage and the rest of Reform UK are Nazis anyway. Last year, it emerged that schools at a chain run by the private company Orion Education were using PowerPoint slides depicting the party as one step away from fascism, placing them next to a large swastika on a diagram of Britain’s main political parties.

“How can political views lead to extremism?” asked the slides’ title, before explaining that, whilst Reform were not outright Nazis themselves, it was initial exposure to their anti-immigrant views which later led voters to becoming full-blown fascists. One minute, you simply wanted fewer Muslims raping your daughter, and the next, you wanted to gas the Jews. Reform was thus presented as a kind of gateway drug to extremism, causing people to “reject British values like mutual respect” or even begin to “reject the existing social order.” Yet, as Britain’s “existing social order,” post-Tony Blair, clearly does not work, why should it be deemed fascist to reject it?

Polanski’s desired “media literacy” lessons, designed to steer kids away from “fake news,” were already in place in Orion Education schools too; other slides emphasized the need for kids to only read “trusted sites” like those of the left-wing Guardian and BBC, never right-wing newspapers like The Sun or Daily Mail, as these “often publish dramatic headlines about immigration,” i.e., truthful ones.

One school was even revealed to have placed a photo of Farage next to images of Hitler and Mussolini on an “educational” wall-display. Teachers tried to get around this by claiming they were helping address a “public safety concern” and that, far from reflecting “political bias,” they were “simply stating the facts around what is happening and that far-right and extreme views are harmful.”

In such a heavily propagandized educational environment, students publicly admitting to supporting Reform are said to present a “safeguarding issue,” with phone calls being made home to warn parents their child is a Farageist Hitlerjugend: With 2029 only three years away, today’s 13-year olds must not be allowed to cast their vote for “Nazis.” But will they actually cast their votes for anyone at all?

Amusingly, a representative January survey of the first cohort of children due to be allowed to vote at age 16 demonstrated that not a single one was even aware of the change in policy. Once they did become aware, the majority said they did not agree with the measure, as they did not know enough about politics and were still far too mentally immature. Sadly, so are most of their teachers.