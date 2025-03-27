If Judges Can Stymie the Will of the People, We Don’t Have a Democracy Anymore

For four years under Joe Biden, the American people watched in horror as 10.3 million illegal aliens invaded the United States—including an untold number of associates of the Venezuelan terrorist gang Tren de Aragua. But Biden didn’t just allow this invasion, he abetted it at every turn. From flying migrants into the country to housing them to providing them free healthcare, Biden rolled out the red carpet for these migrants—all on the taxpayer dime.

Make no mistake: Members of cartels like Tren de Aragua are terrorists. I watched as drug cartels almost destroyed my home country of Colombia. If given the chance, these cartels will do the same to America. President Donald Trump not only has the right but the obligation to do everything in his power to stop these cartels and protect the homeland.

That’s why it’s so sickening to see activist judges like Judge James Boasberg attempt to thwart the will of the American people and attempt to halt President Trump’s deportation of these cartel thugs. President Trump made the solemn commitment to secure our homeland in an election in which he won not only the popular vote but also by nearly 100 more electoral votes than Kamala Harris. But if rogue district court judges can prevent our commander-in-chief from protecting the American homeland from a terrorist invasion, we don’t live in a democracy anymore.

A country that does more to protect its bloated administrative state than its own borders, that permits terrorists to invade it, all at the expense of its own citizens’ safety and hard-earned money, is not what our founders envisioned when they drafted the Constitution and designated the president as the commander in chief.

The American people suffered massively thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders. We witnessed the cold-blooded murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old college student, by an illegal alien. We saw American wages stagnate or decline as low-skilled foreign nationals flooded the country with cheap labor. And we watched in disbelief as Biden spent millions on free hotel rooms for illegal aliens while actual American citizens struggled to afford groceries.

Luckily, the voters rejected the lies the mainstream media tried to sell them last year. The voters saw the truth: America is under attack and the very person that placed his hand on the Bible and swore an oath to faithfully execute the office of the president—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States—simply refused to do so.

That’s why no one should be surprised that the very minute President Trump was sworn into office, he took decisive action to secure our border and stop this invasion. President Trump has a critical mandate to make America safe again and I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t give their full support to President Trump as he selflessly takes on that mission.

Under Joe Biden, members of international cartels like Tren de Aragua simply walked through the open border—free to terrorize our country, murder our neighbors, and traffic enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and, and child in the United States and Mexico combined. Expelling these criminal aliens from our country shouldn’t be controversial. It should be the absolute baseline expectation from any president.

President Trump must use the Article II constitutional authority vested in him as President and each and every relevant law and regulation to secure our borders and interior. And that starts with removing violent criminal illegal aliens from the homeland. Congress should welcome any request from the president to support him in his mission to stop this invasion of our country.

The United States of America is the greatest country in the world. Even in the midst of unelected leftist judges’ attempts to stop his every move, I applaud President Trump for working tirelessly to mitigate the damage done by the Biden-Harris administration. I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I stand ready to assist and support President Trump and his administration in the United States Senate as we work to make America great again.