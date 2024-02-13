House At Last Impeaches DHS Secretary Mayorkas

After last last week’s failed impeachment vote, the House of Representatives Tuesday night indicted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in a 214–213 vote.

The impeachment resolution stated that Mayorkas “has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States. Secretary Mayorkas has violated, and continues to violate, this requirement by failing to maintain operational control of the border and releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States.” Since Mayorkas’s confirmation, roughly 6 million illegal immigrants have entered the country, encouraged in large part by the gutting of Title 42 and the abuse of asylum law.

The White House released a statement later Tuesday accusing the House Republicans of “unconstitutional partisanship,” asserting that Mayorkas “has upheld the rule of law faithfully and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the values that make our nation great.”

While three Republicans—Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Tom McClintock of California, and Ken Buck of Colorado—departed from the party line, the vote is a welcome show of strength for Speaker Mike Johnson following the failed vote of February 6.

Mayorkas, the first cabinet member to be impeached since 1876, is likely to be acquitted in his Senate trial.