Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to become Speaker of the House of Representatives in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. The vote follows Democrats' midterm wins earlier this month, and sets Jeffries up to lead a large Democratic majority in the next Congress.

Jeffries, who has been House Minority Leader since 2023, ran unopposed, winning the nomination for Speaker in a 251-11 vote. However, some lawmakers on the party’s left flank withheld their support over what they see as Jeffries’ insufficiently progressive stances on issues like immigration, foreign policy, and healthcare.

After the next Congress is seated in January, Jeffries will need to secure the support of a majority on the House floor to formally take up the position. If elected, he will be the first black Speaker in U.S. history.