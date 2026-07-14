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Lindsey Graham’s Sister Selected as Late Senator’s Replacement

:State of the Union: South Carolina Republicans will choose their new Senate nominee in a special primary in August ahead of the November general election.
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Tracy Glantz
Harrison Berger
Jul 14, 2026 9:55 AM
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Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of recently deceased Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was selected by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday to fulfill the remainder of her brother’s Senate term, which will end in January 2027.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he recommended Nordone for the position to McMaster, saying the selection “would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Graham died over the weekend at the age of 71. A special primary election is scheduled to be held in August to select a new South Carolina Republican nominee for the Senate in the general election. Lindsey Graham had won the GOP primary and was running for a fifth term as Senator.

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