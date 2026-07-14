Lindsey Graham’s Sister Selected as Late Senator’s Replacement

Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of recently deceased Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), was selected by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday to fulfill the remainder of her brother’s Senate term, which will end in January 2027.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he recommended Nordone for the position to McMaster, saying the selection “would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Graham died over the weekend at the age of 71. A special primary election is scheduled to be held in August to select a new South Carolina Republican nominee for the Senate in the general election. Lindsey Graham had won the GOP primary and was running for a fifth term as Senator.