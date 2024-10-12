Heisman Trophy Favorite Is a Believer

No one could catch Ashton Jeanty on a warm, early autumn night in Idaho.

The Boise State running back streaked across the homefield blue turf for his second touchdown of the night, a 75-yard scamper that left the Fox News commentators a dizzying, squealing mess: “Look at Jeanty go!” Everyone in Albertsons Stadium, including the entire Utah State football team, knew Jeanty was getting the ball but no one could slow the showman junior.

Jeanty is the best running back in college football. Through only five games this season, the Broncos running back has amassed more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns on only 95 carries, an incredible stat line that has propelled him to the top of the Heisman Trophy race. Jeanty’s performances have captivated fans across the country and vaulted Boise State into the top 25 where they currently sit at #17 in the latest College Football rankings, a dark horse to make the newly-minted 12-team playoff.

Impressive as his performances on the field have been, however, it’s Jeanty’s faith in the Lord and his humble beginnings off the field that have sharpened his ascent to greatness. Speaking after a sterling showing against Washington State in which he ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns, Jeanty, wearing a gold cross necklace, credited God before himself, his teammates, and his coaches.

“First of all, I’ve got to give God the glory because he’s blessed me with amazing talents,” said Jeanty who was baptized by water in Idaho this August. In an Instagram post celebrating the day, Jeanty quoted Mark 16:16: “He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.”

In a recent social media post, Jeanty proudly identified as a “Christian athlete” and quoted Luke 1:37, writing, “For nothing will be impossible with God.” The talented running back captioned the post with words from his heart: “I like to say that I’m a Christian cleverly disguised as an All-American running back. I’ve learned that God has blessed me with amazing talents."

And amazing talents they are. Jeanty, who played wide receiver in high school, chose Boise State’s family environment and clean living over high six-figure offers from other teams who would’ve gladly rostered the dynamic tailback.

Boise State’s coach, Spencer Danielson, said Jeanty was “bombarded” by calls from top-tier programs promising big money for the star to transfer in the offseason. But Jeanty had something else in mind.

“Walking out on everything we built, I just couldn’t see myself doing that,” said the soft-spoken runner. “This place is special. The culture, the tradition. Money is cool, but a legacy, an impact, that lasts forever.”

Though Jeanty has made the remarkable look routine, his beginnings as a football player were anything but.

Born to Harry Jeanty, a commanding officer in the Navy, the indefatigable running back got his first experience playing high school football in a small town north of Naples, Italy where his father was stationed. Aversa is known for its Catholic Churches and buffalo mozzarella and soon it will be known as a stepping stone on Jeanty’s journey.

The Broncos, who sit at 4–1, have only one blemish on their 2024 record—a close loss to #2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene where Jeanty’s tantalizing performance did not go unnoticed. With the Broncos down 7 in the 4th quarter, quarterback Maddux Madsen handed the ball off to Jeanty at his own 30-yard line and watched as the powerful runner broke the line of scrimmage and outpaced Oregon’s secondary for a 70-yard touchdown score.

The camera panned to a throng of Boise State faithful in their blue-clad jerseys celebrating in the top deck. For a moment, it looked like the Broncos might walk out of Oregon with one of its biggest upsets ever. The Ducks rallied to hold off Boise State with a late field goal, but Jeanty’s statline couldn’t be denied. Three touchdowns and 192 yards against one of the best defenses in college football. His nearly 200 yards from scrimmage is the most rushing yards by a visiting player in nearly a decade.

“Ashton Jeanty’s a household name here for the rest of his life,” said Danielson.

Following his fourth touchdown of the game against Washington State, the humble running back couldn’t help himself. He stuck out his hand and flashed the Heisman pose. If Jeanty can stay healthy and the Broncos make a run in the playoffs, the pose could be a sign of great things to come. With God by his side, anything is possible.