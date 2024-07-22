fbpx
Harris Delivers First Public Address Since Announcing Presidential Bid

State of the Union: The vice president spoke to the press at the 2023–24 NCAA championship teams celebration at the White House.
Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Kalamazoo, Michigan
Credit: Chris duMond/Getty Images
Anastasia Kaliabakos
Jul 22, 2024 2:45 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden announced he would be dropping out of the presidential race. 

Speaking at a White House event with NCAA athletes, Harris said that Biden, in one term, “has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.” Harris declared that Biden’s list of accomplishments is “unmatched in modern history.”

Harris listed the president’s virtues: “His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and to his family, his big heart, and his deep love for our country.” 

“I am a first-hand witness that every day, our President Joe Biden fights for the American people,” she said. “And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

Harris made no comment on her own presidential candidacy.

