fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture We're Hiring
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
A Sense of Place

Great Faces Of Britain

Three Londoners on the underground
Screen Shot 2023-02-06 at 3.53.38 PM
Rod Dreher
Feb 6, 2023 11:00 AM

Here's a photo I took on the London underground on Friday. I love these English faces, especially the woman on the far right. She looks like a great medieval abbess, certainly someone not to be messed with. How I would have loved to have spent the afternoon with her, learning what she knows, asking her what she has seen. But we passed as strangers on a train. Her husband, on the opposite end, I imagined as an 18th century scholar or scrivener, sleeping for the past three hundred years, awaiting the spell that caused him to slumber to be broken. The lady in the middle is just getting on with it: the personification of Stiff Upper Lippishness. I showed this photo to a London-born friend, who sighed, "Nobody is ever happy on the tube." Maybe that's it. But I saw something so very, very British in these admirable faces. I saw character.

Sorry for the light posting. I'm in the rural west country of Ireland early this week, interviewing the writer Paul Kingsnorth for my next book. We're driving around seeing holy wells, ruined monasteries, and pints of Guinness in country pubs. Here we are at St. Colman's tower in County Clare. When the Viking raiders were coming, the medieval monks would scurry up a ladder to a doorway eight stories up, and then pull the ladder up behind them. What a land Ireland is!

Comments

Want to join the conversation?

Subscribe for as little as $5/mo to start commenting on Rod’s blog.

Join Now

More like this

‘Great Is The Artemis Of The Ephesians!’

Rod Dreher December 9, 2022
What I learned about Christians in the post-Christian West from a visit to the Seven Churches of Revelation

Annals Of Liberal Masochism

Rod Dreher October 7, 2022
Stockholm Syndrome-afflicted Brooklyn wokesters feel sorry for black vagrant who murdered dog

Being Happy And Making Plans In Budapest

Rod Dreher October 6, 2022
Broken-hearted, aye, but finding my footing on the banks of the Danube
Advertisement
Advertisement