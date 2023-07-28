fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Uncategorized

Gosh, It Sure Keeps Happening!

Another day, another NFL gambling suspension. It’s almost as if legal sportsbook is compromising sports.
football field
Jude Russo
Jul 28, 2023 12:30 PM

Another NFL player, the Denver Broncos’ defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, has been suspended for gambling on play in his own league, per a Monday announcement. The suspension is indefinite, but will last at least a year. He is the tenth player to receive a sports betting–related suspension this year. In a Tuesday interview, the Broncos’ head coach, Sean Payton, blamed the league for being insufficiently clear in communicating the gambling guidelines to players. 

That may be; I’m always happy to knock the cretinous Roger Goodell and his cronies, particularly his grotesque flip-flop on gambling legalization. Sad to say, I doubt that even the clearest league dictates are going to prevent competitive young men from engaging in a widely available (and completely legal) activity. Sports betting is not unique in this regard; every year, there are disciplinary actions for drug use and violations of league weapons policies. 

Advertisement

What makes sports betting different, of course, is that it compromises the integrity of the game. So long as omnipresent legal bookmaking  persists, so will questions about every score and statistic produced at an American sporting event. Policymakers must ask whether they prefer gambling tax revenue or sports integrity; so far, their choice has been pretty clear. Maybe WWE is set to be the bellwether in yet another aspect of American public life.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

More Gambling Scandals for the NFL

Jude Russo June 30, 2023
State of the Union: Sports betting stands in direct opposition to the actual underlying idea of sports.

The Return of the King

Sumantra Maitra May 7, 2023
Carolus Rex feels the weight of history on a rainy London day.

Rod Dreher, an Appreciation

Emile Doak March 25, 2023
On twelve years well done.
Advertisement
Advertisement