Giorgia Meloni: The Woman Of Europe’s Future

You will have seen, maybe, the statement of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, threatening to punish Italy as the EU has punished Poland and Hungary for electing right-wing governments of which Brussels disapproves:

Von der Leyen threatens the Italians: "We will see the result of the vote in Italy. If things go in a difficult direction, we have tools, as in the case of Poland and Hungary." A desperate attempt to influence the vote in Italy that runs towards the far right. Game over Ursula! pic.twitter.com/MhkaiQus9x — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 23, 2022

How dare she?! How dare this unelected globalist technocrat threaten a free and democratic people like this! It is an outrage. This threat to bring the EU mechanism to bear against Italy if Italian voters give Giorgia Meloni power at this weekend's election is a staggering moment. It shows what the EU is really about: not democracy, but rule by globalist elites.

You have seen and will see reporting in our media denouncing Meloni as a neo-fascist. Don't you believe it. Meloni spoke, in English, at the National Conservatism conference in Rome in 2020. Watch the 15 minute speech here. It's terrific. Seriously, please watch it, and keep it in mind when you read or hear the media characterizing her as a far-right lunatic. She defends the idea of national sovereignty, of the traditional family, and of Europe's Christian heritage. Giorgia Meloni is a great sign of hope! Do not for one second believe the arrogant slanders of Von Der Leyen and her claque, and fellow travelers in the media.

She says, "As conservatives, I think we have to focus above all on the work of high finance and the great economic powers that are imposing their will on the nation states." Amen! Zombie Reaganism is over. This is part of the reason why National Conservatism is the new conservative mainstream, and why Yoram Hazony's great work is paying off.