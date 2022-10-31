I suppose because today is Halloween I should have something seasonal here. Above, the famous "Chloe Postcard" from The Myrtles, a haunted house in my Louisiana hometown. Look just behind the white pillar, near where the two buildings meet. You'll see the image of a slightly stooped woman. Some say that's Chloe, the 19th century servant ghost who supposedly lingers there.

You've heard all my ghost stories over the years, so I won't repeat them in much detail here. Here's a fun collection of anecdotes from travel writers who experienced spooky places, for starters. And there was a neat story in the Times the other day about what it's like to live in a haunted house. Excerpts:

Advertisement

On a routine afternoon, Shane Booth, a photography professor living in Benson, N.C., was folding laundry in his bedroom, when he was startled by a loud, crashing noise. He stepped out to find a shattered front window and his dog sitting outside it. He was confused, how could his dog have jumped through the window with enough force to break it? After cleaning up the glass, Mr. Booth came back to his room, where all of the clothes he had just folded were scattered and strewn about, he said. “That’s when I thought, this is actually really scary now,” said Mr. Booth, 45. In an interview, Mr. Booth described several other inexplicable, eerie encounters that have led him to believe that his century-old house is haunted. Pictures that he’d hung on the wall he’d later discover placed perfectly on the floor with no broken frames to indicate a fall. He noticed vases moved to different locations, had momentary sightings of a ghost (an old man), and heard bellowing laughter when no one else was in the house. “There’s so many little things that sporadically happen that you just can’t explain,” he said.

The story goes on to cite survey data showing that an incredible number of Americans believe they do live or have lived in a haunted house. More:

Some people believe that ghosts can follow them from one house to another. Lisa Asbury has lived in her home in Dunlap, Ill., for three years now. But the paranormal activity she’s observed began in her old home in 2018, following the death of her husband’s grandfather, and is identical to what she’s been experiencing now, she said. Ms. Asbury, 43, said that she’s seen objects fly off shelves, lights flash in multiple rooms and fan blades start turning suddenly. “I hear my name being called when I’m alone, phantom footsteps, our dogs barking while staring at nothing,” she added. But nothing has felt aggressive, Ms. Asbury said. Just attention-seeking. “I believe our spirits to be family,” she said. “I get the feeling that we have different family members visit at different times.” And though it was unsettling for a while, she’s figured out how to live within the ghostly milieu. “Usually if something occurs, we will acknowledge it out loud or just say hi to the spirit,” Ms. Asbury said.

Unsurprisingly, the young are more likely to believe in ghosts. More:

There are generational differences in who believes in ghosts. In the Vivint survey, 65 percent of Gen Zers (defined as people born between 1997 and 2012) who participated in the survey thought their home was haunted, while 35 percent of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) surveyed thought the same. “With so much conversation on TikTok about true crime, podcasts about haunted things and crime documentaries, we thought that could be spreading this trend among younger people,” said Maddie Weirman, one of the researchers of the Vivint survey. Gen Z “might be searching for meaning in new places,” Ms. Hill said. “If the modern world they live in isn’t providing food for the soul, if capitalism is a system that drains us of personal enlightenment, it’s not hard to figure out that younger people will search elsewhere for that and find the idea of an alternate world — of ghosts, aliens, cryptids, et cetera — to be enticing to explore.”

Advertisement

Well. You know that I believe in ghosts, and have encountered them. What I don't know is precisely what they are, or why they exist. They are not easy to reconcile with my theology. Back in 1994, when my grandfather's noisy ghost haunted my mom and dad's house the week after he died, we were able, with the help of an exorcist and his charismatically gifted lay Catholic assistant, to discern that God had for some mysterious reason allowed my grandfather to remain to seek forgiveness from my father, his son, whom he had badly wronged. I say that "God had for some mysterious reason" allowed this to happen. All we were told by the priest and his helper was that it was my grandfather's spirit, and that he couldn't move on until my father forgave him. My dad did, the priest blessed the house, and that was the end of the drama.

My other direct encounter came around 2005, in Dallas, when a new friend -- not a religious believer -- told me in tears that the house she and her daughters moved into after her divorce had one or more spirits in it. They had been living there for a decade or so, but my friend was tired of it all. She agreed to allow me to bring over a priest to bless the house, to see if that would have any effect. As soon as Father P. and I walked in, we both felt a sense of heaviness in the air, and Father P. asked my friend the homeowner who was in the back whispering.

"You hear them too!" said my friend, who explained that since she and her daughters (who had since grown up and moved out) moved in, they've all been able to hear murmuring, but can't make the words out. Me, I heard nothing -- but then, my hearing is not good.

When the priest and I moved towards the back of the house, we passed through a bathroom leading into a back bedroom. We both felt a wave of energy pass over us, and said, "Whoa!" at the same time. My friend was not surprised; she said that happens sometimes when someone goes into that bedroom. She explained that she bought the house from the adult children of an elderly couple who had lived there, but who could no longer take care of themselves, and who had to move to a nursing home, where they soon died. This particular room had been the old woman's bedroom. When the priest opened the door to the bedroom closet to bless it, he revealed that the back of the closet door was covered with twenty or thirty stickers, of the "Hi, My Name Is" kind. They had all belonged to the old woman.

My friend explained that over the years, every time she would decide to scrape them off, she felt something stop her. The priest blessed the whole room, and then the two of them left to go speak privately in the front of the house. I remained in the bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, praying a rosary and asking Christ to call home the spirit who dwells in that room. After some time, an image flashed into my mind of a naked, withered old woman with a short white perm walking into the base of an enormous cross on which Jesus hung. Then I physically felt the room lighten. I called for Father P. and my friend, who came running.

They both said that something had changed in the room, that they could feel it. So could I. I believe the spirit of the old woman was freed from the trap. Three days later, I called my friend to see how she was doing. She said that the house had been so peaceful since that night, with a serenity she had never known there before. Except something weird had happened the night before: my friend woke up in the middle of the night with her room filled with the aroma of roses. She could not explain this.

"You've been visited by the Virgin Mary!" I told her.

Shortly after that, she began to study to become a Catholic, and was later received into the Catholic Church.

I don't know why people make their peace, living with ghosts. By now, I am not frightened by the existence of discarnate human spirits, but I do want to send them on their way, if I can. For one, it's creepy to share a house with one or more ghosts. For another, I think they are all tormented, and out of place, stuck in this plane of existence. They should be moving on, but for some reason their attachment to this world was such that they couldn't let go. Again, I hasten to add that I don't really know how to make sense of this in Christian theology, but I have had too many encounters myself, and heard too many similar stories from people I trust, to say they're all either of one's imagination, or demonic.

In the winter of 1993-94, I lived mostly alone in an old plantation house in West Feliciana. I say "mostly" alone, because the landlady was a friend who spent most of her time in New Orleans with her husband. I was more or less house-sitting, except on weekends when they would come up.

I had my pick of the four upstairs bedrooms. The one I moved into was on the front left quadrant of the old house. I never slept soundly there. I kept waking up, feeling that I was being watched. For the longest time I thought it was just my imagination, trying to get used to sleeping in an old plantation house in the middle of the woods. But it persisted. I would leave a lamp on in the room to try to make it go away, but nothing worked.

Finally, when my landlady and her husband were up visiting one weekend, I told her I was going to have to move out and back in with my parents, because I couldn't get a good night's sleep. I told her I felt like I was being watched. She rolled her eyes (she's a strict materialist), but her husband said, "Why don't you try a different bedroom? I've never been able to sleep in that room. The same thing happens to me."

That night I tried a different bedroom, and slept like a baby. That's where I stayed for the remainder of my time there. And certain by then that there really was an unhappy spirit there (perhaps of the ancestor who hanged himself in the ceiling many decades ago), I began to pray for the Holy Spirit to cleanse the house.

And then, there was a big movement of the spirit in that house on Saturday afternoon in late January. I was praying a rosary quietly in a bedroom downstairs when the room filled with sunlight and the aroma of roses. It lasted for exactly one decade (the second of the Glorious Mysteries, if you're curious), then went away. I had prayed for two things: first, a prayer of thanksgiving to the Virgin for her prayers for me as I discerned whether or not to take a new job, which I had just accepted moments before retiring to pray; and to hold the hand of my friend Kim, visiting that weekend, who was badly broken up over her recent divorce. Well, a few minutes later, Kim came rushing in from outside, where she had been walking in the garden. Her eyes were huge, and she held her right hand out to me.

"Smell this!" she said.

Her palm smelled powerfully of roses.

"Did you put perfume on it? Wash it with soap?" I asked.

No, no, she shook her head.

"Kim, I was just praying a rosary downstairs, and was surrounded by the aroma of roses," I said. "And I also prayed for the Virgin Mary to hold your hand through this divorce."

I thought Kim was going to go on her knees. Then the aroma of roses vanished.

About an hour later, a spiritually gifted Christian friend in Texas called me at the house, which was unusual. He asked if anything spiritual had been going on there that afternoon. Yes, I said, then told him the stories.

He said, "I had to call because I had this overwhelming sense that there was some sort of cleansing wind blowing through the house."

All that happened on the afternoon of January 29, 1994. I lost touch with sweet Kim ages ago, but she later moved away, got remarried, and last time I checked, has a happy family.

Years ago, on a lark I read a book by Mary Ann Winkowski, who was the inspiration for the show Ghost Whisperer. In it, she talked about, well, ghosts, which says she can see. I recall her saying that ghosts feed off of high emotional energy emanating from the living. You might think you would see a ghost in a cemetery, but according to Winkowski, they are far more likely to be in bars, sporting arenas, and anywhere that people congregate in numbers, and experience emotional highs. For what that's worth... .

This is the point in which I invite you to tell your own ghost stories. You who can comment, please do. If you can't comment below but have something to say, email me at rod -- at -- amconmag -- dot -- com, and put GHOST in the subject line.